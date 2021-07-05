The Balearic Islands has the third highest Covid-19 hospital occupancy rate in the country with 88 patients or 7.51 per 100,000 inhabitants, behind Catalonia with 7.89 and the Basque Country with 8.02, according to the Ministry of Health.

There are also twice as many coronavirus positive patients hospitalised in the Balearics than there were last week with 2.72% of beds now occupied by Covid patients compared to 1.34% seven days ago.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 203 new infections in the Balearic Islands on Monday, but no fatalities.

The Balearic cumulative incidence rate now stands at 185.31 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days and 787.60 amongst those aged 12-19, which is the 4th highest in this sector in the country.