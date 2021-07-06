The first internationl cruise ship since coronavirus, arrived in Palma this morning and she's here until 18:30.

The ’Costa Smeralda’ also stopped in Civitavecchia in Rome, La Spezia and Savona in Italy, Marseille in France and Barcelona in Spain .

The 'Mein Schiff 2’ which only visits Spanish ports was the first cruise ship to visit Palma since the pandemic. During her three visits to in Palma, tourists came ashore in small bubble groups and had very little social interaction, so expenditure was minimal.

The ‘Costa Smeralda’ was one of the last cruise ships to stop in Palma at the beginning of 2020, just before the entire Sector was shut down because of coronavirus pandemic. She had recently been inaugurated and baptised in Italy by actress Penelope Cruz.

The 'Costa Smeralda' weighs 180,000 tons, is 337 metres long, has 20 decks and capacity for 6,554 passengers and 1,646 crew.