Harry Kane after England win at Wembley.

Harry Kane after England win at Wembley.

08-07-2021Reuters

England are through to the finals of Euro 2020, their first major final in 55 years.

Wembley was packed to the gunnels and the roar of the home crowd reached fever point as both teams came out all guns blazing for a match that was fast paced for it's duration.

Raheem Sterling had an early chance at goal but the ball was just out of reach and a second chance a few minutes later was saved by Schmeichel.

England fans were stunned when Mikkel Damsgaard's free kick flew over the wall in the 30th minute and Danes went 1-0 up, but Sterling put one away for England 8 minutes later.

England scooped a penalty in the first period of extra time after Sterling was fouled in the box.

Harry Kane after England win at Wembley.

Captain Harry Kane took the penalty kick, which was bounced away by Schmeichel, but Kane took full advantage of the rebound and powered the ball home to give England the advantage.

England fans in Magalluf.

English fans are celebrating their team's win in Mallorca, especially in Magalluf.

The final score was 2-1 to England who will take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.