The British Transpoprt Secretary Grant Shapps has revealed that people who have had both doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be able to enjoy quarantine-free travel to amber list destinations.

In a Commons statement, the transport secretary said that holidaymakers from England who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to self-isolate for 10 days on their return.

The move will come as a huge boost to the travel industry which is pressing for restrictions to be eased from July 19 when lockdown controls are due to be lifted in England.

The decision to ease the quarantine requirements for amber list countries potentially opens key tourist destinations such as France, Greece, Italy and mainland Spain to British holidaymakers – although some may impose restrictions on visitors from the UK.