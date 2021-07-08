A tourist enjoys the weather at Magaluf beach

A tourist enjoys the weather at Magaluf beach

08-07-2021ENRIQUE CALVO

The British Transpoprt Secretary Grant Shapps has revealed that people who have had both doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be able to enjoy quarantine-free travel to amber list destinations.

In a Commons statement, the transport secretary said that holidaymakers from England who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to self-isolate for 10 days on their return.

The move will come as a huge boost to the travel industry which is pressing for restrictions to be eased from July 19 when lockdown controls are due to be lifted in England.

The decision to ease the quarantine requirements for amber list countries potentially opens key tourist destinations such as France, Greece, Italy and mainland Spain to British holidaymakers – although some may impose restrictions on visitors from the UK.

Related Tags

Related news

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.