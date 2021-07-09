The German Government has announced new control measures for the Balearic Islands and the rest of Spain because of an increase in Covid infections.

The Robert Koch Institute has stressed that contagion in the Spanish regions is skyrocketing and the focus is on the Balearic Islands as the main holiday destination for Germans.

Foreign Minister, Heiko Mass will confirm on Friday that all German tourists will be catalogued when they arrive in the Balearics and must supply personal details, including where they’re staying in Mallorca and which German city they come from.

The new regulations come into force at midnight on Sunday and will be tightened if Covid cases continue to rise.

The German Government may adopt London's strategy of making travel possible for those who’ve had both jabs.