Kelly Brook in Deya.

08-07-2021Instagram / Kelly Brook

Model, Kelly Brook is on holiday in Deya in Mallorca with her Italian model boyfriend, Jeremy Parisi and she’s been flaunting her flawless body on the Island’s stunning beaches.

Kelly has uploaded a string of pouty photos of herself, shots with boyfriend, Jeremy and snaps of the cliffs and crystal clear waters of Mallorca to her Instagram account.

One photo shows Kelly posing in the cove wearing a gorgeous leopard print two piece bikini.

Another photo shows the couple cuddled up on the rocks like they’ve just emerged rom the sea.

Kelly clearly loved the location because she included a couple of stunning photos of the cove and people swimming.

The couple have been together for about 6 years but there’s no sign of a ring and Kelly is adamant that marriage is not on the cards.

