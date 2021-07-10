The number of COVID-19 cases is rising fast

The number of COVID-19 cases is rising fast

03-01-2013MDB files

French people who want to travel to Spain and Portugal should get vaccinated first, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday, clarifying a government call not to travel to the two countries issued the prior day.

"There is no tourism protectionism from France, there is a will to ensure health standards - tourism is fundamental for both our countries," Le Drian told a news conference in Madrid. "We all want to go on holidays but health protection is fundamental and that's why we must get vaccinated."

Le Drian's junior minister Clement Beaune had told the French on Thursday to avoid travelling to the two Iberian countries where the number of COVID-19 cases is rising fast.
Those comments angered the Spanish tourism industry which has been counting on the summer season to recover from the pandemic's disastrous economic impact.

Related Tags

Related news

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.