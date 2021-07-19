People have been dancing the night away in clubs in England for the first time in 18 months after almost all Covid restrictions were lifted.

Around 50,000 people a day are being diagnosed with coronavirus and some scientists are predicting that cases will soar.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary, Sajid Javid are self-isolating.

Most Covid restrictions were lifted at midnight in England, which means clubs are open, customers are not confined to tables in pubs or restaurants and although people are advised to wear a face mask in some places, they are not mandatory.

UK residents who were fully vaccinated in the UK don’t need to self-isolate for 10 days after visiting ‘Amber’ countries, except those returning from France, where there are concerns over the spread of the Beta variant of the virus.