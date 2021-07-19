Spain received more than 2.3 million passengers from international airports in June, which is 75.8% less than the same period in 2019, but it’s the best figure since the start of the pandemic.

The Balearic Islands received 664,013 international visitors in June, which is 28.4% of the national quota, according to Turespaña.

“The introduction of the European Union Digital Covid Certificate in Spain at the beginning of June and authorisation of non-essential travel from the UK had a positive impact on international passenger arrivals and marked the beginning of the summer season in better conditions than in 2020,” said Secretary of State for Tourism, Fernando Valdés.

The relaxation of the Covid restrictions and opening up of tourism led to a rebound in UK reservations in June.

In June, 156,341 passengers arrived in Spain from British airports, which is 232% more than in May.

579,059 of the tourists were from Germany and travelled mainly to the Balearic Islands; 247,752 were from France and travelled mainly to Catalonia and Madrid; 209,177 were from Italy and travelled mainly to the Balearic Islands and Madrid and 176,737 were from the Netherlands and travelled mainly to the Balearic Islands, Valencia and Andalusia.

In June, the Balearic Islands had the most international visitors with 28.4% of the total, followed by Madrid with 21.3% or 497,397; Catalonia with 15.6% or 364,092; Andalusia with 12.3% or 286,312; the Valencian Community with 11.4% or 266,596 and the Canary Islands with 9.6% or 224,538.

Palma airport had the highest volume of international passengers with 508,122, followed by Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas with 497,394, Barcelona with 349,755, and Malaga with 237,394.

53.1% of passengers who flew to Spain from international airports used low-cost airlines and the remaining 46.9% chose traditional airlines.