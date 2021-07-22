Nueva valla fronteriza en Melilla

GRAF660. MELILLA, 14/10/2020.- Imagen de la nueva valla fronteriza de 10 metros de altura instalada en Melilla, en la zona sur entre el paso fronterizo de Beni Enzar y el Dique Sur. EFE/Blasco de Avellaneda Nueva valla fronteriza en Melilla

14-10-2020BLASCO DE AVELLANEDA - mlp - EFE

More than 200 migrants crossed into Spain's North African enclave of Melilla early on Thursday, climbing the high fence that separates it from Morocco, local authorities said.

More than 300 migrants attempted to scale the six-metre (20-ft) fence using hooks, the authorities said in a statement. The 238 who made it through were all men. Three police officers were slightly injured, the statement added.

Melilla and Ceuta - a second Spanish enclave also on Africa's Mediterranean coast - are popular crossing points for African migrants seeking to enter Europe illegally.

Around 8,000 people swam into Ceuta or clambered over the border fence in May after Moroccan authorities appeared to loosen controls for a couple of days, prompting Spain to deploy troops and extra police.

Official data on migratory flows to Ceuta and Melilla were still being updated after the surge in illegal crossings in May, while overall numbers intercepted crossing into Spain rose 57.5% to 13,483 as of the end of June.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.