In 2019, it ruled that it was unfair for Ryanair to charge a fee for hand luggage.

In 2019, it ruled that it was unfair for Ryanair to charge a fee for hand luggage.

05-10-2018FOCKE STRANGMANN - fst LB ccs -

Spain's Supreme Court ruled on Friday that Ryanair's luggage rules, under which the budget carrier can send bags and suitcases on a different flight than passengers, were unfair.

Following a complaint from a consumer association, the court said there may be cases that justify sending luggage on a separate flight, but that Ryanair's clause was too generic.

"(It leaves) to the will of the carrier to send the checked baggage on the same flight (as the passenger) or not under ... unspecified and absolutely unspecific circumstances of safety or operation," it said.

Irish carrier Ryanair did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Supreme Court also reaffirmed a previous ruling which annulled other clauses, including a 40 euro charge for reprinting a boarding pass, which it deemed disproportionate.

In 2019, it ruled that it was unfair for Ryanair to charge a fee for hand luggage.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.