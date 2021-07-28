British airlines are putting pressure on the government to exempt fully-vaccinated Americans and European Union visitors from quarantine on their arrival to Britain, Sky News reported this morning.

Amid widespread reports ministers could announce such a move as early today, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic - as well as Heathrow Airport - have claimed a recent trial demonstrates how international travel can safely be opened up further, according to Sky.

They said a 10-day pilot scheme proved that the COVID vaccination status of travellers from amber list countries can be efficiently and accurately checked away from the border.

Currently, those arriving in the UK from amber list locations - which includes the US and much of the EU - must have had both doses of a coronavirus jab as part of the UK's own vaccination programme to avoid the requirement to self-isolate for 10 days.

Speaking to Kay Burley on Sky News on Wednesday morning, Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said "no decision" has yet been made.