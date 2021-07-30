'Europa 2' Cruise Ship.

29-07-2021Gemma Andreu

One of the most luxurious cruise ships in the world is docking in Palma today after sailing via Greece, Italy and Mahón.

Hapag-Lloyd’s ‘Europa 2’ weighs in at 42,830 tons, is 25 metres long and can accommodate 500 passengers and 400 crew.

She has a huge art gallery onboard with around 1,000 contemporary works on display and other facilities include 2 golf simulators, a 15 metre long pool with a 1,000 m2 spa and 7 restaurants.

The ship's accommodation is equivalent to a 5-star hotel, the luxury suites have private terraces and the largest one measures 75 m2.

The Berlitz Guide to Cruising & Cruise Ship named ‘Europa 2’ 'Best Cruise Ship in the World', with the highest ratio of space on board per passenger.

A 9-day cruise on ‘Europa 2’ costs upwards of 4,170 euros.

