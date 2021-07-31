“My husband has always wanted to have been married to a Bond girl” Dame Judi Dench joked in Palma yesterday with regards to her role as “M” in the James Bond films controlling 007 Daniel Craig.

Dame Judi, a legend of stage and screen is one of two British guests of honour at this year’s Atlantida Mallorca Film Festival, the other is her close friend, director Stephen Frears with whom she has worked on a number of film productions over the years.

Both braved the heat yesterday for a photo call in front of the Cathedral and it brought back happy memories for Dame Judi who first came to Majorca in 1950.

“To be back here now after lockdown is like a giant firework display,” she said, adding that her love for the island has never diminished.

Stephen Fears was surprised by the size of the Majorcan press pack.

“Do you all live here? How wonderful, this is paradise,” he said.