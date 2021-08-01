The proposal is subject to consultation with employees and riders who will be affected by the end of operations.

The proposal is subject to consultation with employees and riders who will be affected by the end of operations.

31-07-2021ALBERT GEA - REUTERS - X01398

Deliveroo is considering ending services in Spain due to high costs associated with running operations in the country to focus on other markets and expand in new and existing cities, the food delivery firm said on Friday.

"The company has determined that achieving and sustaining a top-tier market position in Spain would require a disproportionate level of investment with highly uncertain long-term potential returns," Deliveroo said in a statement.

Spain's government in May gave food delivery companies three months to convert their couriers into staff workers, one of the first laws in Europe regarding gig-economy workers' rights.

The proposal is subject to consultation with employees and riders who will be affected by the end of operations, Deliveroo said, adding that Spain accounted for less than 2% its overall transaction values in the first half of 2021.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.