The British Government has rejected the possibility of introducing an 'Amber Plus’ travel watchlist this week, according to sources.

The Balearic Islands are on the ‘Amber’ list and moving to ‘Amber Plus’ would make It compulsory for Brits to quarantine on return to the UK.

It would also be disastrous for the Balearic Tourist Sector because it would put the islands in danger of moving to the ‘Red’ list with almost no warning.

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson considered implementing ‘Amber Plus’ to prevent new variants entering the UK, but apparently changed his mind over fears of a backlash.

