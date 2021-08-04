British ministers are set to announce that Spain will not be placed on the travel "red list," because of a significant fall in cases and will remain on the amber list, The Times reported on Tuesday.

Today it has been reported that Spain has seen a significant drop in Beta cases, a variant which ministers believe may be more resistant to vaccines.

There are also concerns there are not enough hotel rooms in England to quarantine returning holidaymakers.

Ministers are expected to announce that Spain will remain on the amber list.