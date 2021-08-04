Britain opens borders to double jabbed US and EU citizens from 02 August

The UK has opened its borders to double jabbed citizens from the US and Europe from 02 August, the UK government has announced.

04-08-2021VICKIE FLORES

British ministers are set to announce that Spain will not be placed on the travel "red list," because of a significant fall in cases and will remain on the amber list, The Times reported on Tuesday.

Today it has been reported that Spain has seen a significant drop in Beta cases, a variant which ministers believe may be more resistant to vaccines.

There are also concerns there are not enough hotel rooms in England to quarantine returning holidaymakers.

Ministers are expected to announce that Spain will remain on the amber list.

Government insiders told The Times that the hotel quarantine policy would not be sustainable if Spain was added to the red list.

Related Tags

Related news

Polls

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.