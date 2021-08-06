"I think that as more and more countries get vaccinated..., I think we'll see more travel possible."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that more countries would be opened up for travel as more COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out globally, after scrapping quarantine for fully-vaccinated travellers from France.

"You've got to balance our very strong desire to get people travelling with the need to protect us against new variants... The great thing about the double jabs is that it does allow us now to travel to and from European countries and from the United States," Johnson told broadcasters.

