On Monday, Spain's tourism minister, Reyes Maroto, welcomed July figures for employment in the tourism sector which indicated that there was a 10.5% increase compared with July 2020.

The minister observed that the recovery of the sector is being "consolidated", especially for national tourism. In addition, "good forecasts" are being fulfilled in respect of foreign tourism, for which the rate of vaccination and improved health situation are playing their part.

Germany's decision to remove Spain from its high-risk list, Maroto said, was a "positive step" for the recovery of the German market over the coming months and into 2022. She referred to the widespread adoption of the EU's Digital Covid Certificate, saying that the objective was now to work on "generating confidence and reducing obstacles to mobility so that the main supplier markets can enjoy a well-deserved vacation as the Spanish have done this summer".

The minister spoke about the situation with Imserso holidays for Spanish senior citizens over the coming low season, expressing her hope that they will start in October. A legal challenge from hoteliers to the specifications for these holidays, which are subsidised by the Spanish government, has now been rejected.

Another issue on the agenda is the ERTE furlough scheme. The most recent extension for this was to the end of September. She trusted that the two ministers responsible for this (employment and social security) will soon be discussing necessary measures with employers and unions.