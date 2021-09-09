Guardia Civil Officers during raids in Mallorca.

Guardia Civil Officers during raids in Mallorca.

08-09-2021A. Sepúlveda

A former National Police Officer and his wife are amongst those being investigated in Mallorca connection with an alleged multi-million euro scam that stretches across Europe.

On Wednesday, 9 premises in Palma and Calvia were raided by Guardia Civil Officers, who seized computer equipment and documents and arrested at least 5 people. Raids also took place in other European cities.

The Guardia Civil and Mallorca’s National Police are investigating the alleged fraud, which is thought to have been running for several months.

Related Tags

Related news

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.