A former National Police Officer and his wife are amongst those being investigated in Mallorca connection with an alleged multi-million euro scam that stretches across Europe.

On Wednesday, 9 premises in Palma and Calvia were raided by Guardia Civil Officers, who seized computer equipment and documents and arrested at least 5 people. Raids also took place in other European cities.

The Guardia Civil and Mallorca’s National Police are investigating the alleged fraud, which is thought to have been running for several months.