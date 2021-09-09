A former National Police Officer and his wife are amongst those being investigated in Mallorca connection with an alleged multi-million euro scam that stretches across Europe.
On Wednesday, 9 premises in Palma and Calvia were raided by Guardia Civil Officers, who seized computer equipment and documents and arrested at least 5 people. Raids also took place in other European cities.
The Guardia Civil and Mallorca’s National Police are investigating the alleged fraud, which is thought to have been running for several months.
