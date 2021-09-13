Sajid Javid, UK Health Secretary.

27-06-2021Henry Nicholls/Reuters

The UK Health Secretary, Sajid Javid has announced that he wants to scrap PCR tests for travellers returning to the UK, from some countries, as soon as possible.

"I have already asked officials that at the moment we can, to get rid of these kind of intrusions and the costs they generate for families going on holiday,” he told Sky News. "We still want to remain very cautious and when it comes to travel there are some rules that are going to have to remain in place.”

Javid also said that he’s opposed to forcing people to prove they've been immunised to gain entry to nightclubs and said the vaccine passport plan is being scrapped.

