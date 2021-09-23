The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma shot lava into the air in loud bursts on Thursday morning while toxic ash blanketed the surrounding area.

For a fifth day, lava flowing down the slopes of the volcano engulfed houses, schools and banana plantations, although more slowly than in previous days.

"Everything that started on Sunday as something out of the ordinary, something beautiful to watch, turned into a tragedy the next day," said Nancy, who owns a local jewellery business. "I have many friends there, families who have lost everything. Our hearts are broken."

Streams of black lava have advanced slowly westward since Sunday, incinerating everything in their path, including houses, schools and the banana plantations that produce the island's biggest export.

The lava has destroyed nearly 200 houses and forced thousands of people to flee.

Property portal Idealista estimated the volcano had so far destroyed property worth around 87 million euros.

Spanish banking associations offered to provide vacant properties held by banks to people who have lost their homes.

Local authorities have warned people to clean vegetables and clothes to avoid ingesting the toxic ash.

A cloud of sulphur dioxide is expected to move east in the coming hours over the rest of the Canary archipelago, the Iberian peninsula and the Mediterranean.

Miguel Angel Morcuende, technical director of the Pevolca eruption taskforce, said the lava's speed had reduced so much that it might not reach the sea.

Experts had originally predicted it would hit the Atlantic Ocean late on Monday, potentially causing explosions and sending out clouds of toxic gases. Marine authorities are keeping a two nautical mile area in the sea closed as a precaution.

Morcuende said for now there was no indication that gases released by the eruption were damaging to human health.

People from the El Paso neighbourhood of Jerey were ordered to evacuate on Wednesday as the lava crept close to their homes.