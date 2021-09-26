A week on from the first volcanic eruptions on the island of La Palma in the Canaries and some 6,000 people have now been evacuated.

The regional government in the Canaries estimates that some 400 buildings, in addition to infrastructure, have been partially or totally destroyed. These include homes and reservoirs as well as facilities yet to be defined. Everything necessary is being done to house those who have lost their homes.

Some 800 security and emergency personnel from town halls, island councils, the Canaries government and the Spanish government are involved in the operation. There is also an army of volunteers.

The state air navigation company Enaire has established two restricted areas of airspace in the municipalities of El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane. This is over sea and land below 3,000 feet. Only emergency service aircraft can enter these areas.