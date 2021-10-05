Between now and the end of the year, fully vaccinated travellers from Mallorca, or any other 'Green' list country, won't need to have a pre-departure test before they travel to England.
The second day PCR test has also been scrapped, but travellers do need to take lateral flow test, which is much cheaper.
For anyone who’s not vaccinated, a pre-departure test is mandatory before travelling to England, a PCR test must be taken on day two after arrival and they must quarantine for 10 days regardless of which country they've come from.
‘Red’ Country Arrivals
Anyone returning from a country on the UK's ‘Red’ list will have to quarantine at a Government-approved hotel for 11 nights, at a cost of £2,285.
If a traveller tests positive when they return to the UK, they must self-isolate and take a free PCR test to confirm the original diagnosis.
Scotland
Pre-arrival PCR tests are not required for travellers arriving in Scotland from 'Green' countries, providing they’ve had both jabs.
The countries currently on the UK's ‘Red’ list are:
Afghanistan
Angola
Argentina
Bolivia
Botswana
Brazil
Burundi
Cape Verde
Chile
Colombia
The Democratic Republic of Congo
Costa Rica
Cuba
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
Eritrea
Eswatini
Ethiopia
French Guiana
Georgia
Guyana
Haiti
Indonesia
Lesotho
Malawi
Mayotte
Mexico
Mongolia
Montenegro
Mozambique
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Réunion
Rwanda
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Somalia
South Africa
Sudan
Suriname
Tanzania
Thailand
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Uganda
Uruguay
Venezuela
Zambia
Zimbabwe
