Hotel chains in Mallorca are planning on opening from the first week of February next year to meet the increasing demand forecast in the sports tourism sector.

“Sports tourism is once again the main trigger for reactivation in the low and middle season months on the Island, after the impasse from March 2020-May 2021 because of the pandemic. Normality is gradually returning, which is important for companies and jobs,” said Government spokesperson and Tourism Minister, Iago Negueruela.

“Sports tourism consolidates the island as a preferred destination in Central European countries, where there is a great tradition of cycling, hiking, golf and sailing and that will have a positive impact on hotel occupancy,” adds Balearic Hotel Chains Association President, Gabriel Llobera.

Prior to the pandemic, Mallorca attracted hundreds of thousands of sports tourists, including more than 120,000 European hikers, 250,000 cyclists, an unquantifiable number of golfers and at least 6,000 bird watchers that come to the island to watch them emigrate from Europe to Africa and visa versa.

The areas that benefit most from sports tourism are Alcúdia-Can Picafort, Platja de Muro, Artà-Capdepera, Cala Millor, Cala d'Or, Playa de Palma, Peguera, Santa Ponsa and Palmanova-Magalluf.

Hotel Associations are hoping that the forecasts will ring true, because the entire tourist value chain would benefit and people would have jobs during the winter months.

Most Hotel chains in Mallorca are planning to close on October 30, but some will stay open until mid-November because they have bookings from German tour operators.

“The evolution of demand and air transport from November to February, is what it is,” says Llobera. It marks the closures of the summer season and the openings in 2022. It’s not about matching the figures from 2018 and 2019 in the low and medium season, it’s about taking the first step towards Holy Week, starting the high season with a different mood and consolidating all the optimistic forecasts for summer 2022.”

German Tour Operators and Airlines operating in the Central European market are also optimistic about the resumption of tourism activity in Mallorca in February.

TUI, FTI, Schauinsland, Alltours and DER Touristik are already promoting winter tourism packages online and TUI Fly, Lufthansa, Condor and Eurowings say they will provide facilities for passengers coming to Mallorca to golf and cycle and do other sports.