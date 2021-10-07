Global supply problems will have an impact on Black Friday sales, according to Balearic Union Representatives.

Prices are usually slashed to the bone on Black Friday in the last weekend of November, which is heaven for shoppers on the hunt for a bargain.

Black Friday also marks the start of the Christmas shopping period, but "some products may take longer to arrive than usual," according to Afedeco President, Antoni Gayá who's confident that the shelves will be far from empty.

"We bought supplies six months in advance, so most orders are either already here or they're on the way," says Pimeco President, Antoni Fuster. “Department stores also have sufficient supplies of textile and footwear products for winter.”

Production

The Covid pandemic caused a halt in production all over the world and is still not back up to speed, particularly in Asia.

Delivery delays and material shortages are already affecting the Construction industry and Vehicle Purchasing Sector; a lack of microchips is causing problems in the Technology Sector and some mobile phone models and appliances may not be available.