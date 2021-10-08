PCR tests for travellers arriving in England will be replaced by lateral flow tests before half term, according to the UK Transport Secretary, Grant Schapps.

Most kids in the UK will come off school for half term on October 22.

Instead of a PCR test, travellers will now have to pre-book a lateral flow test and put the reference number on their Passenger Locator Form.

The British Government is also removing 47 countries from the ‘Red’ list, leaving just 7 that will require travellers to quarantine on arrival in England.