Grupotel has bought TUI’s stake in the Nordotel chain, acquiring two hotels in Mallorca and 9 in the Canary Islands. The deal adds 5,800 new beds to the company, making a total of 19,500.

Grupotel was founded by Miguel Ramis Martorell in 1968 and is one of the most established hotel chains in the Balearic Islands, with a wide range of accommodation in Spanish Mediterranean destinations.

Grupotel has 46 hotels in Mallorca, Minorca, Ibiza, Barcelona, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote.

The new ones are the TUI Blue Orchid, TUI Blue Las Pitas, TUI Blue Tres Vidas, Jardín del Sol Apartments, Playa Feliz, Hotel Revoli and the Monte Feliz Apartments in Gran Canaria; the TUI Blue Flamingo Beach and the Cinco Plazas apartments in Lanzarote and the TUI Blue Alcudia Pins and TUI Blue Rocador in Mallorca.