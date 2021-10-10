The partial collapse of the volcanic cone on the Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge in La Palma has produced a new lava stream that threatens more properties.

While authorities on the island are urging calm, the unstoppable force of the lava flow has claimed yet more houses. An additional risk now comes from the "new land" created in the sea by the volcanic debris. This could also collapse, sparking off explosions and large waves, although the emergency services in La Palma say that there is no risk as the area has been evacuated.

There is added concern about a lava stream advancing on an industrial area.

Almost 1,200 properties have so far been destroyed, and there were 37 more seismic movements on Saturday. Meanwhile, La Palma Airport has reopened.