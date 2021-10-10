Right now, the south of France probably wouldn't be the top holiday choice for the British prime minister, who has instead opted for the south of Spain. The Costa del Sol is the destination for a few days away for Boris Johnson, wife Carrie and son Wilf. The family are understood to be staying at a luxury villa in the Marbella area.

While the PM has come in for some criticism for choosing to go on holiday at a time when millions face soaring energy bills, food and fuel shortages, and the impact of the cut to universal credit, Spain's tourism minister, Reyes Maroto, may well be applauding this show of support, as she seeks to extend the tourism season with the particular aid of the UK market, which is traditionally Spain's largest.

There again, the promotional value may depend on individuals' views of the PM.