Shots fired at Basque Country University near Bilbao.

14-10-2021VINCENT WEST

Authorities in northern Spain evacuated a local university campus in Leioa near Bilbao and arrested a suspect on Wednesday after shots were fired on campus grounds, police said, adding that no-one had been injured.

A police spokesperson said the suspect was a young man, but would not give further details.
"The campus was evacuated at 6:50 pm (1650 GMT) and the person detained, but there was no personal damage," the spokesperson for the regional police in the Basque Country said.

Several local media outlets said the young man was armed with a shotgun and that his shots shattered some window panes.

