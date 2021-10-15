A British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was stabbed to death this morning in a church by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district, police said.

Police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Armed police swooped in on the church and said a man had been arrested. Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

"He (Amess) was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene," police said.

"A 25-year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered."