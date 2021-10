South Korea's 'Squid Game' is Netflix's biggest original show debut

Hit South Korean show Squid Game has officially become Netflix's biggest original series launch, the streaming service said. The nine-part thriller, in which cash-strapped contestants play childhood games with deadly consequences in a bid to win 45.6 billion won ($38 million), has become a worldwide sensation for Netflix since its launch less than a month ago.

Bob Marley's life story told in new musical in London's West End

The songs and the life story of late Jamaican reggae star Bob Marley are coming to London's West End in a new musical celebrating his legacy. Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, which premieres at the Lyric Theatre this month, follows Marley's rise from the Kingston ghettos to international stardom.

Half-shredded Banksy fetches $25.4 million on return to Sotheby's

A Banksy picture which was half sliced by a shredder concealed in its frame when it was sold at auction fetched 18.6 million pounds ($25.4 million) when it went back under the hammer in the same room in London on Thursday. Onlookers gasped when the then-titled Girl with Balloon was sucked into a shredder as the hammer fell following a bid of 1,042,000 pounds at an October 2018 auction at Sotheby's in London.

Adele makes music comeback with new single 'Easy On Me'

British songstress Adele made her highly-anticipated music comeback on Friday, releasing her first new record since her 2015 Grammy award-winning album 25. The 33-year-old, known for her ballads about break-ups and regrets, had teased new single Easy On Me last week with a short video clip. The song is the first to be released from her upcoming fourth album 30, out in November.

'Profound experience': Star Trek's Shatner becomes world's oldest space traveler

Having made a career out of playing an explorer of the cosmos, William Shatner - Captain James Kirk of Star Trek fame - did it for real on Wednesday, becoming at age 90 the oldest person in space aboard a rocketship flown by billionaire Jeff Bezos's company Blue Origin, an experience the actor called profound. Shatner was one of four passengers to journey for 10 minutes and 17 seconds to the edge of space aboard the white fully autonomous 60-foot-tall (18.3 meters-tall) New Shepard spacecraft, which took off from Blue Origin's launch site about 20 miles (32 km) outside the rural west Texas town of Van Horn.

Jamie Lee Curtis channels mum's 'Psycho' character at 'Halloween Kills' premiere

Halloween Kills actor Jamie Lee Curtis channelled her mother Janet Leigh's iconic character in Psycho at the costume party premiere of the film in Hollywood this week. Wearing the same buttoned and belted light blue dress and a blond wig, Lee Curtis completed the look with a bloodied shower curtain over one arm.

