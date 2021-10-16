EuroMillions tickets

EuroMillions tickets

16-10-2021Wikipedia

A record £184m EuroMillions jackpot has been won by a French ticket-holder, the National Lottery has said.

The winning numbers were 21, 26, 31, 34, 49 and the Lucky Star numbers were 02 and 05.

Related Tags

Comments

To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.