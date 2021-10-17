The latest survey of attitudes towards Covid vaccination by the Centre for Sociological Research (CIS) finds that 49% of Spaniards support obligatory vaccination, while 25% are against people being forced to be vaccinated.

Thirty-three per cent believe that vaccination should only be obligatory for health personnel, those working in care homes and others with direct professional contact with the public. Twenty-three per cent doubt whether vaccination should be mandatory but are in favour of this depending on circumstances. Fifteen per cent are against forcing health personnel and similar to be vaccinated.

The survey of 3,660 people was conducted between 1 and 13 October. Of all the respondents, just five per cent said that they hadn't been vaccinated, and 56% of this group stated that they wouldn't be getting vaccinated.

The main reason given for not being vaccinated is a lack of trust in the vaccines (34%), while 19.5% fear there are health risks and secondary or collateral effects.

As of Friday, 87.8% of the target population in Spain and 81.3% in the Balearics had received the complete course of vaccination.