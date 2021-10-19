In September, some five million passengers on international flights arrived at Spanish airports. These were five times more than in September 2020 but only just over half of the 9.7 million in 2019.

Figures published on Tuesday by the Turespaña national tourism agency point to the Balearics having accounted for 1.17 million of the September passengers - 23.2%. This percentage is very similar to August's and is again the highest in the country.

Behind the Balearics were Madrid (19% and 959,706 passengers), Catalonia (18%; 908,572), Andalusia (13.6%; 689,937), the Canary Islands (12.1%; 613,951), and Valencia (11.8%; 597,870).

By airport, Madrid-Barajas had the highest percentage (19%), followed by Palma Son Sant Joan with 17.1%. Ibiza was the sixth busiest with 4.9%.

The UK supplied the second highest number of international passengers in September - 877,108 - behind Germany.

Tourism minister, Reyes Maroto, said that these figures show that Spain is going "in the right direction" and that the recovery of the Spanish tourism sector is "solid and is being consolidated month by month".