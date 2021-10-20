Sir Chris Hoy will help the Consell de Mallorca to promote the Island as a sports tourism destination at the World Travel Market in London from November 1-3.

The aim is to boost tourism which fell by 90% up to mid-June this year compared to 2019 when 2.39 million visitors came to Mallorca.

“We are returning to the World Travel Market with the aim of recovering this market by promoting more sustainable, quality tourism with the emphasis on attracting amateur and professional sports tourists in order to extend the season, said Cladera. “Mallorca has a good climate almost all year round and has all the necessary facilities. We are a preferred destination for sports and this will reactivate tourist activity in the low season.”

Data from Global Blue shows that between July and September this year, British tourists spent an average of 2,164 euros in the Balearic Islands.