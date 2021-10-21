Social Security lost 1,531 foreign contributors in the Balearic Islands in September, according to data from the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security & Migration.

The number of foreign members increased by 7.79% in Extremadura; 7.22% Castilla-La Mancha; 4.90% in La Rioja; 2.94% in Andalusia; 2.74% in Navarra; 2.45% in the Canary Islands; 1.52% in Madrid; 1.24% in Castilla y León; 1.13% in the Basque Country; 0.64% in the Community of Valenciana and 0.21% in Galicia.

In addition to the slump in the Balearic Islands, the number of foreign workers fell by 4.49% in Cantabria; 2.40% in Asturias; 2.34% in Aragon; 0.63% in Murcia and 0.30% in Catalonia.

Social Security had 2,240,775 foreign contributors in September; 790,351 of them were from EU countries and 1,450,424 from third countries.

The largest groups of foreign workers are from Romania with 329,576; Morocco with 267,031; Italy with 141,695 and China with 104,557.