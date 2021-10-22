Balearic hoteliers are investing 500 million euros in the Dominican Republic over the next three years.

The announcement was made at a meeting in Santo Domingo between Tourism Minister, David Collado and the owners of the Meliá, Piñero, Palladium, Riu and Iberostar groups.

"We are facing a great opportunity for everyone and we have to take advantage of it," said Association of Spanish Investors Chairman, Encarna Piñero. “The global investment of hotel chains in the Dominican Republic has been unquantifiable since 1985, with practically all the medium and large Mallorcan chains present."

"We guarantee that we will continue to provide all the support necessary and work together to facilitate their investment and promote the Dominican Republic brand,” added Collado.

In September, 365,544 tourists visited the Dominican Republic, up 0.5% compared to 2018 and exceeding pre-pandemics for the first time.