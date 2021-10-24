With half-term in England, families - as well as all other travellers - will be welcoming the change to travel regulations that is in force as from today (October 24). Travellers returning to England can take the cheaper lateral flow tests rather than the more expensive PCR tests.

This applies to fully-vaccinated people arriving from a non-red list country. The test has to be used on or before day two of the return to England. Wales is due to make the same change to travel regulations in a week's time, while Scotland and Northern Ireland have indicated that they may also make the change.

The lateral flow tests for returning travellers must be bought from private providers. Prices start from nineteen pounds.