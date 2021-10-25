A study by Fundación Línea Directa challenges the belief that young drivers - 18 to 29 - are more reckless than others.

A combination of nationwide surveys and analysis of road accident statistics indicates, for example, that 240 young people died as a result of road accidents in 2019. This contrasted with 2,200 in 1989. Mar Garre, CEO of Fundación Línea Directa, says that there has been a "great" change in mentality among young people, perhaps because awareness campaigns have hit home and influenced the way they drive. "They are more responsible than previous generations."

She adds that there is an increased tendency among this age group to use public transport, while the economic situation has led them to having greater difficulty in obtaining a driving licence and a car.

The study reveals that the 35 to 44 age group has the worst record. For instance, they are the ones who drink and drive most (45%).

In general, road safety data relating to younger drivers are more positive than used to be the case. There are, however, significant aspects for improvement. For example, drivers in this age group most recognise that they speed - 72% - while they use phones without hands-free more than any other age group (47%).

Over the period 2010 to 2019, the regions where young drivers were most involved in accidents were the Balearics, Catalonia and Madrid.