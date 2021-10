The family and friends of a Croatian man who’s been missing since July have asked the Majorca Daily Bulletin to help find him.

Nedžac Alić drives a Volkswagen Golf 7 with the Croatian Plate number: RI 5464H and was last seen in Portals Vells on July 20, 2021.

If you know Nedžac Alić or have any information that might help find him, please call Asociación Sosdesaparecidos on +34 642 650 775 or +34 649 952 957 or send an email to info@sosdesaparecidos.es