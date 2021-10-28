British Ministers are reportedly considering ending hotel quarantine by removing all countries from the red list in a new travel announcement expected ater today, according to Sky News.

Seven Latin American countries remain on the list after it was heavily reduced earlier this month. They are Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela.

There is widespread speculation that they will all be taken off the list following an expected update expected around 5pm. said Sky News.

The announcement will only apply to England, but the devolved administrations have recently implemented Westminster's changes to international travel rules, the 24 hours news station said.

Travellers arriving from a red list destination are currently required to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel at a cost of £2,285.