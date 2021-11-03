The Balearic Islands are the most expensive place in the country to buy property, according to the Real Estate website, Idealista.

Prices rose by 1.7% in the Balearic Islands in October, followed by 1.2% in Navarre; 0.7% in Castilla y León; 0.6% in the Canary Islands; 0.5% in Extremadura; 0.4% in Andalusia; 0.3% in Castilla-La Mancha and Región de Murcia; 0.2% in Asturias, Cantabria and Aragón and 0.1% in Galicia and La Rioja.

Prices fell by 0.4% in Catalonia; 0.3% in Madrid and 0.1% in Euskadi, but remained stable in October in the Valencian Community.

34 Provinces registered higher prices than a month ago and the biggest increase was 2.3% in Valladolid followed by 1.7% in the Balearic Islands and 1.4% in Guadalajara and Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

Prices dropped by 1% in Albacete in October and 0.9% in Soria and Guipúzcoa.

The Balearic Islands are now the most expensive Province to buy a home at 3,260 euros per m2; followed by Guipúzcoa at 3,197 euros per m2; Madrid at 2,917 euros per m2 and the province of Barcelona at 2,673 euros per m2.

Ciudad Real is the cheapest Province at 763 euros per m2, followed by Cuenca at 787 euros per m2 and Toledo at 812 euros per m2.

23 capital cities saw a drop in house prices in October. The steepest was 2.1% in Lleida and San Sebastián, followed by 1.3% in Girona and Tarragona and 0.8% in Toledo and Alicante.

Prices rose by 2.6% in Valladolid in October, followed by 1.6% in Pamplona; 1.2% in Badajoz and Huesca; 1.1% in Cádiz and 1% in Huelva.

Prices also fell by 0.7% in Madrid and 0.4% in Barcelona, but inter-annual data shows a drop of 4.3% in Barcelona and 0.9% in Madrid.

San Sebastián is the most expensive capital in Spain, with property costing 4,874 euros per m2, followed by Barcelona at 3,908 euros per m2 and Madrid at 3,683 euros per m2.

Lleida is the cheapest capital at 1,026 euros per m2, followed by Murcia at 1,065 euros per m2 and Ávila at 1,090 euros per m2.

Nationwide property prices rose by 0.2% in October, to 1,816 euros per m2 and 3.7% year-on-year, but fell 0.6% compared to the last quarter.