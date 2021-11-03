The 2021 Forbes Rich List for Spain points to the negative impact of the pandemic on the fortunes of leading figures in Mallorca's hotel industry. Miguel Fluxá of Iberostar, who was number four on the list in 2019 with a fortune of 3,000 million euros, is down to 22nd and 1,200 million. Gabriel Escarrer Juliá, the founder of what became Meliá Hotels International, has fallen from 27th to 30th and from 1,000 million to 900 million.

Five people in Spain account for more than half of a top 100 combined wealth of 153,575 million euros in 2021 - Amancio Ortega and his daughter Sandra (Inditex), Rafael del Pino (Ferrovial), Juan Roig (Mercadona) and Juan Carlos Escotet (Banesco). Between them, they are worth 83,500 million euros, with Amancio Ortega remaining by far the wealthiest person in the country - 67,000 million euros, 10,000 million more than in 2020.

There are no sportspeople in the top 100. The two wealthiest, both with 225 million euros, are Fernando Alonso and Rafael Nadal. On 100 million are three footballers - Andrés Iniesta, Gerard Piqué and Sergio Ramos.