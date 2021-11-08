When it comes to Spanish second homes, Brits are very much back on the scene. Leading Spanish home builder Taylor Wimpey España has shared its October figures, which reveal that British buyers reserved their highest number of holiday homes since 2015. Demand from Britons exceeded that from any other buyer nationality during the month – the first time this has happened since February 2020, before global lockdowns and travel restrictions were imposed.

British reservations of second homes in Spain have been rising for the past three months, with figures for August, September and October higher than those for the same months in 2019.

“British appetite for Spanish second homes is well and truly alive once more. After multiple lockdowns, and now with far greater freedom to work away from the office, we’re seeing families rush to turn their dreams of owning a home in Spain into a reality.”

Many buyers are looking for key-ready homes, as they seek to enjoy spending more time in Spain as soon as possible. Open, spacious interiors where they can work from home are a top priority, according to the Taylor Wimpey España team, as are terraces on which they can enjoy the natural environment all around.

The three-bedroom townhouses at Green Golf in Estepona, in Malaga, epitomise the kind of second homes that British buyers are seeking.

Based on year-to-date figures to October, the Costa del Sol is British buyers’ favourite part of Spain.

Their favoured resort there is La Cala Golf, which is home to a range of exceptional properties. In one of them – Natura – buyers can choose between key-ready townhouses or off-plan homes.

“The Costa del Sol is a long-term favourite with British families and it’s easy to see why. Beautiful beaches, great food, bustling towns, exceptional golf and other sporting facilities… there’s just everything here. Plus the sun shines for 300 days per year – something which seems to take on a particular importance as the British winter approaches.”

British buyers are also snapping up homes in the Costa Blanca, which tends to be more affordable than the Costa del Sol. Others, meanwhile, have been drawn to pricier residences on the Balearic Island of Mallorca. All in all, when it comes to Spanish second homes, the Brits are back in force.