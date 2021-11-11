Reward offered to help find a witness to deadly assault on Carlo Heuvelman.

The Dutch Prosecutor's Office is offering a substantial reward to help find “a young blonde man” who may be able to provide vital information about the deadly assault on Carlo Heuvelman on July 14 in Playa de Palma.

On Tuesday the Netherlands primetime television programme ‘Opsporing Verzocht’ broadcast a report about the case and announced a reward of 15,000 euros.

The witness appears in all of the videos contributed by other witnesses and the Dutch authorities hope friends will recognise him from the photo, even although it has been blurred due to privacy issues.

Dutch police have arrested eight young people aged 18-20 in connection with the death of Carlo Heuvelman and five of them are in detention.

Investigators believe the witness they’re looking for may be able to clarify the degree of participation of each suspect had in the deadly assault.