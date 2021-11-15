The Balearic Islands will have the best summer in history in 2022 as long as Covid doesn’t rear its ugly head again, according to tourist group forecasts.

That prediction was backed up by the Fitur-Madrid fairs at the end of May and the World Travel Market in London in early November and experts are adamant that the Islands will be the leading holiday destination in the Mediterranean, with more visitors than 2019 and record profitability and employment.

The only thing that could burst that bubble is Covid and what happens with the disease in the next four months will be crucial, because most people usually book their summer holidays between mid-December and the end of March.

Jet2 Tour Group Chairman, Steve Heapy and TUI CEO, Friedrich Joussen also agree that 2022 will be a bumper season and stress that demand for holidays in the Balearic Islands is stil very high in the UK, Germany, France, Central Europe, Italy, Holland, Belgium, Sweden and Ireland. Tourist destinations such as Greece, Turkey and Egypt are also popular.

“Our recommendation to customers is to book their holidays in advance, because demand will grow exponentially next year,” said Heapy. “The only problem we face, in terms of logistics and operations, is what happens with Covid and the restrictions different governments may impose."

“Tourist reservations sales are 50% higher than they were at this time last year, which is an indication that the situation will continue to improve,” said Joussen.

Several Airlines in the UK and Germany, including Jet2, EasyJet, Condor, Lufthansa and Eurowings say they fully expect extra flights to be added to the Balearic schedule next summer, but warned that price increases are also on the cards to offset the rise in fuel costs.

"Price increases will affect all holiday destinations in the Mediterranean equally, so there will be no privileges in this regard," said an airlines spokesperson.

The Balearic Islands are a safe destination with a high percentage of the population vaccinated and that’s the message being hammered home in all emitting markets through campaigns by the Balearic Tourism Strategy Agency, Fundació Mallorca Turisme, and Fundación 365.