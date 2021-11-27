From December 1, British travellers will be admitted to Spain only if they can show proof of Covid-19 vaccination, according to a Spanish government announcement on Saturday. Spain is tightening travel restrictions amid concern about the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

Until now, Britons have been admitted to Spain if they could show proof they had been fully vaccinated against coronavirus or presented a negative PCR test result taken up to 72 hours before arriving.

"The appearance of new variants causing (coronavirus) obliges an increase in restrictions" with regard to people from the UK, said the announcement in the Official Bulletin of State.