The UK Government’s decision to tighten travel restrictions has been heavily criticised by the British Association of UK Travel Agents.
“The reintroduction of pre-departure PCR tests is a major blow to travellers and the travel industry, which has been hit hard by the health crisis, especially at a key time for Christmas and New Year reservations and bookings for next summer."
All passengers arriving in the UK must now submit a negative PCR test from within 48 hours of departure even if they are fully vaccinated.
The UK's new restrictions have reportedly forced many airlines to cancel flights.
Currently there are no comments.