The UK Government’s decision to tighten travel restrictions has been heavily criticised by the British Association of UK Travel Agents.

“The reintroduction of pre-departure PCR tests is a major blow to travellers and the travel industry, which has been hit hard by the health crisis, especially at a key time for Christmas and New Year reservations and bookings for next summer."

All passengers arriving in the UK must now submit a negative PCR test from within 48 hours of departure even if they are fully vaccinated.

The UK's new restrictions have reportedly forced many airlines to cancel flights.